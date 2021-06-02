Advertisement

Plans for a new emergency room announced in Panama City Beach

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced it will expand access to emergency care in Bay County with a new free-standing ER located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Moylan Road.(WJHG-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local hospital has announced it plans to open a freestanding emergency room in Panama City Beach.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced it will expand access to emergency care in Bay County with a new free-standing ER located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Moylan Road. Officials say it will be full service and fully staffed featuring 11 exam rooms, CT scan, general X-ray, and an on-site laboratory.

Officials say construction is expected to start later this year.

