Plans for a new emergency room announced in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local hospital has announced it plans to open a freestanding emergency room in Panama City Beach.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced it will expand access to emergency care in Bay County with a new free-standing ER located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Moylan Road. Officials say it will be full service and fully staffed featuring 11 exam rooms, CT scan, general X-ray, and an on-site laboratory.

Officials say construction is expected to start later this year.

