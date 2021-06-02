Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for us in NWFL. But just to our west in MS and AL a few showers are creating some cloud cover that’s cruising into our skies this morning. We may even see some patchy areas of fog as well.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start for us with temperatures largely in the upper 60s. Dress comfortably as we’ll warm fast into another summery feel and forecast for the day ahead. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today. And if the beach thermometers don’t quite reach the upper 80s, the feels like temperature or heat index will as humidity will be higher along the coast today than compared to inland communities.

That heat and humidity building into the afternoon gives us a very buoyant atmosphere. Enough warmth inland will lead to rising motion and with the combination of the sea breeze creating a little lift this afternoon as well, we could get another batch of stray showers like what we saw on Tuesday afternoon. It’s not a great chance as anything that develops will be small in nature. But areas along I-10 will have a shot at a cooling shower this afternoon, and for the next few afternoons during the work week.

Our summery pattern of hot and humid days with afternoon rain chances continues to ramp up as a weak frontal boundary gradually stalls out across the Southeast. By the weekend, this frontal boundary will be draped across the Northern Gulf Coast leading to widespread, mainly afternoon, scattered showers or thunderstorms that may include some coastal locations as well.

However, there will most certainly be more dry time than wet time over the weekend as these storms tend to only last for about an hour or so each day before moving on to the next location.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a small shot at a stray shower across I-10 this afternoon. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has these afternoon shower chances increasing as we head toward the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.