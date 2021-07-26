Advertisement

Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Back-to-shopping has always been a bit of a nightmare and this year, experts warn it may be even worse.

With more classrooms reopening in-person learning this fall, demand for school merchandise is high, leading to possible shortages and raising concern over online shopping scams.

“What parents are challenged with at this point in time is juggling the transition from the at-home learning to the in-person learning,” Sandra Guile with the Better Business Bureaus said.

The National Retail Federation says shoppers are expected to spend an average of $850 per family.

With items like sneakers, backpacks and gadgets expected to be in tight supply earlier than normal, parents are bracing for shortages.

“This is where the scammers are finding the opportunity. How can I make the most money off of this situation where people are at a disadvantage?,” Guile said.

That desperation is triggering the BBB to issue a warning about online shopping scams.

It is urging consumers to verify third-party vendors found through ads on social media.

”If you see those pop-up ads, use some hesitation and caution with those and double-check the name of the business to make sure they’re legitimate,” Guile said.

The BBB recommends using a credit card when buying online because you will have additional protections to dispute and resolve charges if you don’t receive the items you purchased.

Meanwhile, the BBB says you can still save money on the items on your list by following these five tips.

  1. Make a list and create a budget for those items.
  2. Research prices and compare them with other retailers.
  3. Buy in bulk and share costs with other parents.
  4. Consider buying items at a consignment store.
  5. Check around the house. There might be some extra office supplies you did not realize you had.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna
One arrested after home security check in Marianna
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
PCPD are asking for help identifying the two women captured on surveillance video.
Porch pirates steal from homes in Panama City
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference Thursday, Aug. 5, at Tampa General Hospital
Governor’s home district bucks mask mandate ban

Latest News

AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.
AMC to allow bitcoin as form of payment
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Fla. gov threatens school officials' pay over mask mandates
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
Senate on track to approve $1 trillion infrastructure plan
This Jan. 18, 2017 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Parole allowed for man who buried developmentally disabled victim alive in California
Overflow tents are seen at LBJ Hospital in Houston on Monday amid a COVID-19 surge in Texas.
Texas Gov. Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19