Advertisement

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Data is updated each morning and shows the last week’s new infections per capita
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case information from across the country.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) - As coronavirus concerns continue, InvestigateTV is mapping new cases across the country.

Using Johns Hopkins University-compiled data, the map shows the average new cases for the last seven days in each county per capita. Hover over any county to see more information including population, cases per 100,000 people, and total new cases in the last week.

Data is updated daily.

Data Visualization: Charles Minshew, IRE for InvestigateTV

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosley High School Senior Avery Sanders was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
Mosley High School senior football player killed in crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A former Santa Rosa Beach resident is facing more than three dozen counts of fraud and money...
Former Okaloosa County resident indicted for fraud, money laundering
Crews work to clean up Highway 231 in Bay County after a dump truck crashed and spilled its...
Dump truck crash closes part of Highway 231 in Bay County
Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street
Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
Wife accused of dismembering husband’s body, collecting benefits
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011 file photo shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans....
Wildlife agencies to cancel 2 Trump endangered species rules
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth II won’t attend climate conference in person
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis