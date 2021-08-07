Advertisement

Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at age 70

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo Dennis D.T. Thomas, from left, George Brown, Robert...
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo Dennis D.T. Thomas, from left, George Brown, Robert Bell, and Ronald Bell, of the musical group Kool & The Gang, arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang known for such hits as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” has died. He was 70.

He died peacefully in his sleep Saturday in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair, according to a statement from his representative.

Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. His last appearance with the group was July Fourth at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Born Feb. 9, 1951, in Orlando, Florida, Thomas was known for his prologue on the band’s 1971 hit, “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight.” Known for his hip clothes and hats, he was also the group’s wardrobe stylist. In the early days, he served as their “budget hawk,” carrying their earnings in a paper bag stuffed into the bell of his horn, the statement said.

In 1964, seven teen friends created the group’s unique bland of jazz, soul and funk, at first calling themselves the Jazziacs. They went through several iterations before settling on Kool & the Gang in 1969. The group’s other founders are brothers Ronald and Robert Bell, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith.

Ronald Bell died Sept. 9, 2020, at home in the U.S. Virgin Islands at age 68.

The band has earned two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards. They were honored in 2014 with a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award. Their music is heavily sampled and featured on film sound tracks, including those for “Rocky,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Among those Thomas is survived by are his wife, Phynjuar Saunders Thomas, daughter Tuesday Rankin and sons David Thomas and Devin Thomas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway following a fire of a Panama City building.
Investigation underway in Panama City structure fire
A local 23-year-old is not going home to his family after losing his long battle with COVID-19...
Local 23-year-old dies of COVID-19
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others in critical condition.
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others with serious injuries
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Governor DeSantis responds to President Biden’s comment while in Jackson County

Latest News

Sanderson Farms, one of nation’s largest poultry companies, is being acquired for $4.53 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case
Family Dollar employees quit
Employees put up sign saying they all quit at Family Dollar in Nebraska
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer...
Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope