Overnight crash leaves one dead and others with serious injuries

Overnight crash leaves one dead and others in critical condition.(WJHG/WECP)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 3 a.m. on Saturday a Marianna woman was driving a car heading southbound in the northbound lanes on State Road 79.

A Niceville man was also traveling northbound on State Road 79 in the inside lane and the woman from Marianna was traveling in his direct path according to Troopers.

After the initial impact Troopers say the car driven by the woman rotated and stopped in the left turn lane of the southbound lanes on State Road 79.

The second vehicle involved ended up in the northbound lanes of State Road 79 according to FHP.

Troopers say that the front passenger located in the first vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by Bay County EMS.

According to FHP, all other occupants of both vehicles were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

