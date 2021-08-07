Advertisement

Tigers host first ever Midnight Madness

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday marked the first day Florida high school football programs could get into full pads and Blountstown took full advantage.

The Tigers geared up right at 12:01 a.m. for the first ever Midnight Madness at Bowles field with over 100 people coming out to watch.

“I wanted to give the kids a memory,” said head coach, Beau Johnson. “I wanted to do something to make their season fun and special. I told them before we even went out last night, ‘I don’t know how many Friday nights I can promise you. It’s a very weird time right now, so I just want you to go out there and enjoy the process tonight, and enjoy a memory that we are going to make with each other and our kids.’ We are the first team in the area to put pads on and get after it.”

Coach Johnson said he and his teams used to do the same thing when he was coaching in Georgia and hopes to make this a tradition for the Tiger’s program.

