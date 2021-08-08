Advertisement

Arnold High School Students get creative ahead of school year

The school year is set to begin on August 10th for several Bay District Schools and some...
The school year is set to begin on August 10th for several Bay District Schools and some seniors at Arnold High are starting the year off with a little creativity.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The school year is set to begin on August 10th for several Bay District Schools and some seniors at Arnold High are starting the year off with a little creativity.

According to an Arnold parent, the school’s cheerleading squad is holding a fundraiser to support transportation costs for the upcoming season.

Students are able to buy reserved parking spots for $50.

They are allowed to paint it and design it any way they like.

There’s also a competition going on and trophies will be given to the top three parking spots.

