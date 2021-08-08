Arnold High School Students get creative ahead of school year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The school year is set to begin on August 10th for several Bay District Schools and some seniors at Arnold High are starting the year off with a little creativity.

According to an Arnold parent, the school’s cheerleading squad is holding a fundraiser to support transportation costs for the upcoming season.

Students are able to buy reserved parking spots for $50.

They are allowed to paint it and design it any way they like.

There’s also a competition going on and trophies will be given to the top three parking spots.

