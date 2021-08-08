Back To School Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we look towards the new week and get the kids geared up for heading back to school, the forecast will return to a more summerlike pattern. Highs each day will average in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Thanks to the sea breeze and daytime heating, we will have about a 40% coverage of showers and storms each afternoon.

As we turn our eyes to the tropics we are watching a few areas of development. One of those areas, known as Invest 94L at this time, has long range models tracking it closer to the U.S. The environment is expected to become favorable for some gradual development due to warm waters and low shear in the upper levels. This system is nothing to be concerned about at this time as we have many days to watch it, and many variables can change over time. The next name on the list is Fred and the peak of hurricane season is coming up 1 month from tomorrow on September 10th.

