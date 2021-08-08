Advertisement

Back To School Week Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we look towards the new week and get the kids geared up for heading back to school, the forecast will return to a more summerlike pattern. Highs each day will average in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Thanks to the sea breeze and daytime heating, we will have about a 40% coverage of showers and storms each afternoon.

As we turn our eyes to the tropics we are watching a few areas of development. One of those areas, known as Invest 94L at this time, has long range models tracking it closer to the U.S. The environment is expected to become favorable for some gradual development due to warm waters and low shear in the upper levels. This system is nothing to be concerned about at this time as we have many days to watch it, and many variables can change over time. The next name on the list is Fred and the peak of hurricane season is coming up 1 month from tomorrow on September 10th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway following a fire of a Panama City building.
Investigation underway in Panama City structure fire
A local 23-year-old is not going home to his family after losing his long battle with COVID-19...
Local 23-year-old dies of COVID-19
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others in critical condition.
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others with serious injuries
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Governor DeSantis responds to President Biden’s comment while in Jackson County

Latest News

We will return to a normal summer pattern with mostly sunny skies, a 40% chance of rain each...
Saturday Evening Forecast
The heat will be high this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
The heat will be high this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's conditions.
Friday Forecast