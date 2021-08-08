Bay District Schools requiring all employees to wear masks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bill Husfelt, the Superintendent for Bay District Schools sent out an email Sunday regarding a change in requirements for employees regarding mask-wearing inside district buildings.

According to Superintendent Husfelt, all BDS employees in all cost centers and schools will be required to wear a mask or face covering inside when social distancing isn’t possible. The requirement includes classrooms, busses, offices, and all of the district’s buildings.

Husfelt said any employee who has a medical reason not to wear a mask will be exempt after providing documentation.

Superintendent Husfelt also stated that between now and August 24 all employees who properly and correctly wear their masks will receive paid leave should they get the virus or should they be required to be quarantined.

Husfelt said that this will be applied regardless of the vaccination status of the employee during the duration of the mask mandate.

Also, the superintendent said that there will be no visitors allowed on campus unless it is approved by the principal. However, according to the superintendent all orientations for Monday, August 8 may proceed as planned unless the principal decides otherwise.

Husfelt said these measures are effective immediately and will be taken to the August 24 board meeting for the school Boards’ direction after that point.

Husfelt also said, “I will also be asking all parents to deeply consider having their children wear a mask or face covering for the first two weeks of school. THIS IS NOT A MANDATE, but a request for parents to consider.”

