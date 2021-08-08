Heartland Recue Ranch receives over $11,000 in donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local non-profit Heartland Rescue Ranch was $23,000 in debt last month from vet bills.

But with the communities help, the ranch received over $11,000 in donations.

Heartland Rescue Ranch founder Amy Shepherd said this was a huge deal for the ranch because now they can continue to help the animals at the ranch and bring in more animals who need help.

Shepherd said she is grateful for the communities support and without it, she says she doesn’t know what would have happened to Heartland Rescue Ranch.

”We could not continue without the donations for sure and because we were able to get in donations we have been able to help several more animals,” Shepherd said.

Heartland Rescue Ranch is always in need of donations. If you would like to get involved click here for their website.

You can always drop donations off or send mail-in donations to the ranch’s location. That address is 1435 Skunk Valley Rd, Southport, FL 32409.

You can also drop donations off at Scotty Boat Rentals.

