Investigation underway in Panama City structure fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is underway following a Panama City fire.

Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night, the Panama City Fire Department responded to a call at 1706 Flower Ave, regarding a structure fire.

According to locals in the area, the building was formerly known as North Bay Community Church.

Several agencies responded to the call including PCFD, PCPD, and The State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The first crew arrived on the scene at 8:24 p.m.

While putting out the fire that engulfed most of the building, portions of the roof and exterior walls collapsed.

There was no damage to any other buildings in the area.

At the time of the fire, authorities say the building was not occupied and there were no reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

