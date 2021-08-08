Local organizations hold community food giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two local organizations are working together to feel a need in the community.

The saying it takes a village, took on a whole new meaning for the Black Student Union at Florida State University Panama City and Rebuild Bay County on Saturday.

“Just seeing the community get together no matter your race, sex or religion, like it’s just a good view to see everybody working together,” Zenovia Goss, FSU PC Black Student Union President said.

President Zenovia Goss came up with the idea with her group and advisor Dr. Damion Dunlap to partner with Rebuild to distribute over 10,000 pounds of food to those in need ahead of the upcoming school year.

“It’s absolutely huge for us as a university and as students and faculty to support our local community. It’s amazing how many families have come,” Dr. Damion Dunlap, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering of FSU PC said.

For Rebuild Bay County, they believed having this event after dealing with a year of covid was necessary for the community.

“We always know, knew that getting food into the community was very important. COVID just brought that to life a lot more, we thought it might slow down as things started opening up a bit. But we see that the need for food continues,” said Donna Pilson, Rebuild Bay County, Inc. Executive Director said.

Volunteers from local schools also joined in on giving back to the community.

“I feel great and giving back with my team just makes it even better, not only team bonding but to giving back to a community gives so much to us,” Kaleah Gray, a Mosley Senior said.

“I’m so thankful for this, it gave us all the opportunity to help each other out, and at this point and I just feel like everybody needs to help everyone,” Angel Mack, a Rutherford Senior said.

“For us two to be a leader as a black community. We should just come out and help the community. Give back,” Terrell Atkinson and Nejay Black, Mosley Sophomores said.

Several volunteers also shared what they enjoyed most about helping with the event.

“Seeing people come out and just getting the food and the smiles that are on their faces,” Imoni Jackson, a Rising Leaders Academy 5th Grader said.

“I love seeing people smile and I love helping people in need and helping the community,” Nathan Alexander, a Bay High Junior said.

There was an assortment of food offered during the event, from muffins to cupcakes, to garlic knots and even croissants.

Both organizations look to hold an event similar to this again in the near future.

For more information on FSU PC’s Black Student Union visit FSU PC’s website.

For more information on Rebuild Bay County visit their website.

