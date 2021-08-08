PCB Officials confirm no summer events have been canceled due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 reached out to Panama City Beach City Officials regarding the possibility of events being canceled after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Debbie Ward, public information officer for Panama City Beach, said, “The City of PCB continues to monitor the COVID-19 cases in our area and we are especially concerned about ICU capacity in our hospitals.

We will look this coming week at our Summer Concert Series and make a decision on that. Nothing has been canceled at this point.

As events come up we will look at ICU capacity and make decisions on special events on a case-by-case basis.

As you know, COVID rates change daily. The City Manager is continuing to monitor the situation.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.