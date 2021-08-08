Advertisement

PCB Officials confirm no summer events have been canceled due to COVID-19

The Bay County Tourist Development Council is hoping to increase its budget with most of the...
The Bay County Tourist Development Council is hoping to increase its budget with most of the extra money going to Panama City and Bay County for public safety.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 reached out to Panama City Beach City Officials regarding the possibility of events being canceled after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Debbie Ward, public information officer for Panama City Beach, said, “The City of PCB continues to monitor the COVID-19 cases in our area and we are especially concerned about ICU capacity in our hospitals.

We will look this coming week at our Summer Concert Series and make a decision on that. Nothing has been canceled at this point.

As events come up we will look at ICU capacity and make decisions on special events on a case-by-case basis.

As you know, COVID rates change daily. The City Manager is continuing to monitor the situation.”

