Pier Park School Supply Drive ends this Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pier Park School Supply Drive ends Monday, August 9 at 9 p.m.

The school supply drive coincides with Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. The drive benefits The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County.

You can drop school supply donations off at the following locations: Mall Management Office, Dillard’s in Pier Park, Pink Narcissus, Tervis, Dollar Tree, and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County (16200 Back Beach Road, Panama City Beach, Florida 32413).

Pier Park is also offering donors a chance to win a $500 prize package.

After writing their full name, phone number, and email address on the back, donors must turn in the receipt for their donated supplies to the Mall Management Office by Friday, August 13, 2021.

The receipt, which must show a minimum $50 purchase, will serve as the entry into the center’s random prize drawing.

