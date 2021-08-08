Advertisement

Pier Park School Supply Drive ends this Monday

The Pier Park School Supply Drive ends Monday, August 9th at 9 p.m. The drive benefits The...
The Pier Park School Supply Drive ends Monday, August 9th at 9 p.m. The drive benefits The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County.(WBTV File)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pier Park School Supply Drive ends Monday, August 9 at 9 p.m.

The school supply drive coincides with Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. The drive benefits The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County.

You can drop school supply donations off at the following locations: Mall Management Office, Dillard’s in Pier Park, Pink Narcissus, Tervis, Dollar Tree, and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County (16200 Back Beach Road, Panama City Beach, Florida 32413).

Pier Park is also offering donors a chance to win a $500 prize package.

After writing their full name, phone number, and email address on the back, donors must turn in the receipt for their donated supplies to the Mall Management Office by Friday, August 13, 2021.

The receipt, which must show a minimum $50 purchase, will serve as the entry into the center’s random prize drawing.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway following a fire of a Panama City building.
Investigation underway in Panama City structure fire
A local 23-year-old is not going home to his family after losing his long battle with COVID-19...
Local 23-year-old dies of COVID-19
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others in critical condition.
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others with serious injuries
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Governor DeSantis responds to President Biden’s comment while in Jackson County

Latest News

House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna
House security check goes wrong in Marianna
Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He...
Local reactions to the death of Coach Bobby Bowden
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Heartland Recue Ranch receives over $11,000 in donations