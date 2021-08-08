Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head into the second half of our weekend we will see mostly sunny skies with about a 20-30% coverage of afternoon showers or storms. High heat will be the main story as feels like temps could be close to 100 degrees. It will be a great day for the boat or the beach with calm waters and moderate rip current risks. Remember the sunscreen as it’ll only take about 15 minutes for a sunburn to take place. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

High pressure will continue to build into the region through next week keeping our rain chances low. We will also be returning to our more typical summer time pattern. That being said, with daytime heating and the sea breeze, we can’t rule out the possibility of a few afternoon showers or storms each day. Rain chances each day will be at about a 40-50% coverage.

With the lower rain chances, temperatures will soar into the low 90s. Once you add in the humidity, the feels like temperatures could climb into the triple digits.

Highs each day will average in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows averaging in the mid 70s.

