Bobby Bowden fans paying final respects

Friends and colleagues remember the impact of Bobby Bowden and his strong faith.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Support for legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden continues to pour in a day after he died at 91 from pancreatic cancer.

Bowden’s career continues to be celebrated by a stream of fans paying their respects at the football field that carries his name.

Outside the athletic Center, there are flowers. Lots of them. And notes expressing admiration.

“He was everyone’s coach,” Lifelong Fan Edward Miranda said.

Miranda was en route from Texas to Miami when he stopped to say a prayer.

“He was such a great public speaker. A great coach. A great personality. You know, there was nothing bad you could say about him,” Miranda said.

Bowden brought hope and fans to the FSU program when he arrived in 1976. As the team started winning, local songwriters went to work.

Lyrics from Tallahassee Artist Murray Goff read: “Tickets are hard to come by since the Seminoles are good. Just tell them Bobby sent you.”

University President John Thrasher said it was Bowden that helped build FSU into what it is today.

“Clearly, Coach Bowden really really was the gold standard, if you will, for putting Flordia State in a position to be recognized around the country,” Thrasher said.

Coach Bowden will lie in state in the rotunda of the State Capitol on Friday, an honor usually reserved for governors.

Jonathan Williams played at Ottawa University in Canada and was in town to pay respects.

“You know, we idolized him, so we always dreamt of coming here and being part of that FSU atmosphere,” Williams said.

The parade of admirers is likely to continue throughout the week.

“He meant so much to everybody,” Tallahassee Local Linda Edson said.

On Saturday, there will be a public funeral service at the civic center in the capital city, the same place where the coach presided over sold-out booster luncheons.

Bowden will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in Alabama.

