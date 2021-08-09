COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health for the week of July 30th - August 5th, the state has a total of 134,506 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate increased to 18.9% from 18.1% the week prior.

In Bay County, the total for new COVID-19 cases is 1,615, which averages to 230 new cases daily. The positivity rate is at 30.8%.

In Bay County, 70,425 residents are vaccinated with 46% being aged 12 and older.

According to Mike Sparks, director of Public Relations & Communications for Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, there are a total of 86 patients currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Sparks says it is 39% of their total census.

Sparks also said that 90% of these patients are unvaccinated.

We asked if there is anything that the hospital needed from the community.

“The healthcare heroes across our community have once again stepped up in significant ways to answer the call to care as a result of this most recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Our compassionate caregivers remain focused on the health and safety of all of our patients, attending to COVID and non-COVID needs. We can’t say enough about the skilled and dedicated team at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Neil Kooy said.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay has also seen a rapid increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to Taylor Smith, marketing and communications specialist for Ascension Sacred Heart, there are 132 patients currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 across their three locations Bay, Gulf, and Emerald Coast.

Smith said Monday’s number is almost two times higher than the previous peak of patients in January of this year.

Smith also said that 94% of these patients are unvaccinated.

According to Smith, the average age of these patients is 42, meaning most of them are in their 20s and 30s.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, visitation guidelines have been put into place to ensure the health and safety of their patients, staff, physicians, and visitors.

● Visiting hours are 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. for non-COVID patients.

● No visitors under the age of 12 are allowed unless extenuating circumstances exist

● A maximum of one visitor in an inpatient room per day with one (1) overnight support person per night.

● Only one visitor is allowed per day for emergency department patients with the exception for pediatric patients in which two visitors are permitted

● One visitor per patient is permitted in surgical/procedural waiting areas.

When asked if there is anything the Ascension Sacred Heart wanted to let the community know, it was the importance of getting vaccinated.

Ascension Medical Group is offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years of age and older at the pediatrics office located at 619 North Cove Boulevard in Panama City. Those wishing to receive the vaccine do not have to be a patient, but they must call 850-804-3870 to make an appointment.

