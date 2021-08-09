Advertisement

Governor’s home district bucks mask mandate ban

Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference Thursday, Aug. 5, at Tampa General Hospital
Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference Thursday, Aug. 5, at Tampa General Hospital(The Florida Channel)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - At least two lawsuits have been filed challenging the Governor’s executive order that requires districts to allow parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.

At least one district is pushing ahead with a mask plan that requires a medical professional’s signature to opt-out.

The school district surrounding the State Capitol is pushing ahead with a mask mandate, and only allowing students to opt-out with a doctor’s note.

“Why would you not err on the side of caution? I know it may be a burden to some, but at the end of the day the goal is to keep our children out of the hospital,” Superintendent of Leon County Schools Rocky Hanna said.

The Governor’s Office tells us it believes the district’s policy conflicts with the Department of Health’s rule, which puts the question of masking in the hands of parents.

Districts that run afoul of the opt-out policy could lose funding.

The Governor’s Office indicated that would likely come in the form of cutting salaries of superintendents and school board members.

Also in the works, a lawsuit filed in state court alleging the Governor’s executive order violates the state constitution, which requires schools to be safe.

“Delta is ravaging kids. Kids are in the hospital. Kids are dying right now. And that’s contrary to you know, COVID Alpha,” Charles Gallagher, an attorney representing the group of parents named in the suit, said.

It also claims the order violates school boards’ constitutional authority to operate and control schools in their district.

“People elect these school board members for a reason, because they are local, they are on the ground and they have acumen relative to their own schools and what’s going on there. And they’re being denied that. They’re denying those schools and school boards the right to govern themselves and have oversight over their own schools,” Gallagher said.

The lawsuit doesn’t get a hearing until Friday, which means the mask mandate ban will be in effect for at least the first week of school.

Whether it makes it to week two, is up to the judge.

A study cited by the CDC found Florida schools without mask mandates had case rates 42 percent higher than those without in the first semester of the 2020 school year.

The Governor’s Office however cites DOH data analyzing the entire school year, which found only about a five percent higher case rate at schools without mandates.

Most Read

House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna
One arrested after home security check in Marianna
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
PCPD are asking for help identifying the two women captured on surveillance video.
Porch pirates steal from homes in Panama City
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash

Latest News

A. Gary Walsingham Academy opens for school.
First day back to school
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
With COVID-19 cases rising in our area, how do first responders keep themselves safe?
First responders and COVID-19: staying safe amid the pandemic
The Summer Concert Series put on by Panama City Beach is one of many special events to be...
Summer Concert Series Canceled
With COVID-19 cases rising in our area, how do first responders keep themselves safe?
First Responders and COVID-19: Staying Safe Amid the Pandemic