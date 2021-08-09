Advertisement

House security check goes wrong in Marianna

House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna
House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A home security check leads to an arrest in Marianna.

According to authorities, while checking out a property on Kelson Ave. Sunday afternoon, officers believed they heard sounds coming from a TV and central AC unit inside the home.

Authorities say the homeowner is in a long-term care facility and the family had asked officers to conduct regular security checks of the home in their absence.

After searching the area, officers discovered a broken window in the carport where they say someone allegedly had forced their way inside the home.

Officers contacted the family of the homeowner and were notified that no one should be in the house.

Additional officers arrived on the scene, and after securing a key, entered the home.

After entering and searching the home, officers located 37-year-old, Marianna resident, Antwain Pittman, hiding in a back bedroom.

According to officers, Pittman had been linked to several other suspected burglaries over the last few weeks.

Pittman was transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility and awaits his first court appearance.

Additional charges may follow.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway following a fire of a Panama City building.
Investigation underway in Panama City structure fire
A local 23-year-old is not going home to his family after losing his long battle with COVID-19...
Local 23-year-old dies of COVID-19
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others in critical condition.
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others with serious injuries
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Governor DeSantis responds to President Biden’s comment while in Jackson County

Latest News

Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He...
Local reactions to the death of Coach Bobby Bowden
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Heartland Recue Ranch receives over $11,000 in donations
The Pier Park School Supply Drive ends Monday, August 9th at 9 p.m. The drive benefits The...
Pier Park School Supply Drive ends this Monday