House security check goes wrong in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A home security check leads to an arrest in Marianna.

According to authorities, while checking out a property on Kelson Ave. Sunday afternoon, officers believed they heard sounds coming from a TV and central AC unit inside the home.

Authorities say the homeowner is in a long-term care facility and the family had asked officers to conduct regular security checks of the home in their absence.

After searching the area, officers discovered a broken window in the carport where they say someone allegedly had forced their way inside the home.

Officers contacted the family of the homeowner and were notified that no one should be in the house.

Additional officers arrived on the scene, and after securing a key, entered the home.

After entering and searching the home, officers located 37-year-old, Marianna resident, Antwain Pittman, hiding in a back bedroom.

According to officers, Pittman had been linked to several other suspected burglaries over the last few weeks.

Pittman was transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility and awaits his first court appearance.

Additional charges may follow.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.