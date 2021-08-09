Local reactions to the death of Coach Bobby Bowden

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local Florida State fans took the time to talk about the impact Coach Bowden made on them and what kind of legacy he leaves behind in the area.

The legacy of Coach Bobby Bowden speaks for itself --

44-year coaching career

377 career wins (the second-most in FBS history)

Two-time national champion with Florida State back in 1993 and 1999

and being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

All these accomplishments made up only a fraction of the man, the myth, the legend here in our area.

“Coach Bowden will always be remembered he was a man of faith, family, and football,” Stacie Houchins, an FSU fan said.

“I probably wouldn’t be playing football if it wasn’t for Coach Bowden, or I wouldn’t have play football if it wasn’t for Coach Bowden. He changed my life,” Joey Ramie, an FSU student said.

For local, die-hard FSU fans Stacie Houchins and Joey Ramie, Coach Bowden embodied many things.

“Lots of word of inspiration, he was big into religion, taught a lot of people like that, and he just in this area I know a lot of people are thankful for him,” Ramie said.

“He is really a man of who he says he is, he is faith, family, and friend,” Houchins said.

The sports world and fans all over mourn the loss of the college football legend, but the impact he left on the game and the legacy he leaves behind will last forever.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.