Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The hot & humid weather continues here in the panhandle w/mostly just spotty storms in the forecast. For tonight lows will drop into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be a scorcher in the panhandle w/highs in the 90s and feels like temps over 100. Rain chances will be around 30-40%. For now we will keep that same forecast going through the rest of the week. We will also be monitoring an area of low pressure near the windward islands that could move into the Gulf this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

