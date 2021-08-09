Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a very summery start with relatively clear skies over land. But a few stray showers are developing off shore out in the Gulf. Our morning commute on land will be quiet with just a few clouds and plenty of sunshine. We’ll see a better chance at a few afternoon storms developing over the Panhandle during the afternoon and early evening.

Otherwise, it’s another warm and humid start with temperatures out the door in the mid 70s. We’ll see a hot and humid, summery day, ahead with highs reaching the 90s panhandle-wide. Feels like temperatures will push 100-105° this afternoon.

That will be enough heat and humidity to create a few scattered storms in the afternoon through daytime heating and the sea breeze. These storms will be scattered and hit or miss in nature.

We don’t see a change in this pattern all week long. The dog days of summer are here.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with a scattered storm possible. Highs today top out in the low to mid 90s with a heat index from 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the same summery setup all week long.

