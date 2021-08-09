Advertisement

New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled again due to COVID-19

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.

The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe,” organizers said in a news release, adding that next year’s dates are April 29-May 8.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded.

Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It’s held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where multiple stages are erected for fans to gather in and around.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway following a fire of a Panama City building.
Investigation underway in Panama City structure fire
A local 23-year-old is not going home to his family after losing his long battle with COVID-19...
Local 23-year-old dies of COVID-19
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others in critical condition.
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others with serious injuries
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Governor DeSantis responds to President Biden’s comment while in Jackson County

Latest News

Sanderson Farms, one of nation’s largest poultry companies, is being acquired for $4.53 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case
Family Dollar employees quit
Employees put up sign saying they all quit at Family Dollar in Nebraska
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer...
Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope