Operation Blue Bird kicks off in Walton County to keep students safe

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office wants to keep students safe as they go back to school this week by implementing “Operation Blue Bird.”

“Operation Blue Bird” is a time when the WCSO cracks down on school zone and bus stop violations. Starting Tuesday, deputies will be aggressively enforcing traffic laws at the beginning and end of each school day. The goal of the operation is to help improve different traffic concerns that have been brought to the WCSO’s attention by parents, bus drivers, and school resource deputies.

“This operation is imperative to ensuring kids are safely making it to and from school and that everyone gets reminded to slow down on their commutes,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

Deputies will be keeping an eye out for the following during “Operation Blue Bird:”

· Speeding in a school zone

· Texting while driving

· Passing on the Right /Shoulder

· Observed Seatbelt/Child seat violations

· Any other observable traffic infraction

· Passing School Bus with Stop Sign activated.

“We’re asking everyone to be patient and keep the safety of our children in the forefront of your mind,” said Sheriff Adkinson.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.