Advertisement

PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise

According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining Summer Concert Series because COVID cases continue to climb across the area.(CITY OF PANAMA CITY BEACH)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining Summer Concert Series; officials also said the City plans to conditionally deny pending special event permits.

They said the community is seeing on average over 200 new COVID cases being diagnosed each day, according to the Florida Department of Health. Beach officials said many of these patients are in local hospitals in the ICU. We’re told at this time, there are not an adequate number of ICU beds to meet the needs of residents or visitors to the area.

Because of this, city officials said they were forced to cancel the remaining shows in the Summer Concert Series and to deny pending special events applications. City officials said this is a conditional cancellation that can be reversed at any time should area health criteria improve.

On May 28, 2020, the City of Panama City Beach approved Resolution 20-114. This resolution set safety standards and protocols for the approval of special events, as it pertains to the public health and safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials said the resolution also established certain standards for the approval of future special events.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway following a fire of a Panama City building.
Investigation underway in Panama City structure fire
A local 23-year-old is not going home to his family after losing his long battle with COVID-19...
Local 23-year-old dies of COVID-19
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others in critical condition.
Overnight crash leaves one dead and others with serious injuries
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Governor DeSantis responds to President Biden’s comment while in Jackson County

Latest News

Bereavement Camp
Bereavement Camp
House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna
House security check goes wrong in Marianna
Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He...
Local reactions to the death of Coach Bobby Bowden
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash
Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash