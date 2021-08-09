PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining Summer Concert Series; officials also said the City plans to conditionally deny pending special event permits.

They said the community is seeing on average over 200 new COVID cases being diagnosed each day, according to the Florida Department of Health. Beach officials said many of these patients are in local hospitals in the ICU. We’re told at this time, there are not an adequate number of ICU beds to meet the needs of residents or visitors to the area.

Because of this, city officials said they were forced to cancel the remaining shows in the Summer Concert Series and to deny pending special events applications. City officials said this is a conditional cancellation that can be reversed at any time should area health criteria improve.

On May 28, 2020, the City of Panama City Beach approved Resolution 20-114. This resolution set safety standards and protocols for the approval of special events, as it pertains to the public health and safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic. City officials said the resolution also established certain standards for the approval of future special events.

