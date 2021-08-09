Advertisement

Porch pirates steal from homes in Panama City

PCPD are asking for help identifying the two women captured on surveillance video.
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is hoping to talk to two women who may be connected to “porch pirate” thefts in the Sweet Bay neighborhood.

According to the PCPD, there have been three separate thefts in the neighborhood in the last few days. They say the stolen items were taken from porches.

Two women have been caught on surveillance video. The PCPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the women so they can be taken in for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

