South Walton hosts seventh annual “Has-Been/Will-Be” Game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton gym was fairly busy on Saturday evening as the Lady Seahawks hosted their seventh annual “Has-Been/Will-Be” Game.

It was a little bittersweet as this year marked the very last game to be put on by South Walton girls’ basketball coach, Kevin Craig, who will be retiring after the 2021-2022 season.

Coach Craig is going on 18 years with the Lady Seahawks, capping off his coaching career at over 40 years. In his time at the reigns of a few different programs, Coach Craig racked up a ton of hardware with three state championships, 800 wins, and 20 playoff appearances.

The mark he has left on South Walton’s program was clear as more than 30 former players showed up for the reunion game Saturday from all over the United States.

“It means that this program meant something to them,” said Craig. “That’s the biggest thing is that they want to come back and do this. Regardless of how tough I was on them, they still come back, and that means the world to me.”

Coach Craig also thinks reunions like these are good for his former girls.

“It’s just great to see them where they renew their friendship with kids they went to school with because a lot of them don’t see each other. They’ve moved on in life. Some of them brought their kids with them tonight. It’s just neat for them to all get together and they scream when they see each other. I just get goosebumps thinking about it.”

