Vehicle vs scooter traffic crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Panama City Beach Police Department officers responded to a vehicle vs motor scooter accident on Saturday at 10071 Hutchison Boulevard.

Officers say after a preliminary investigation it showed that the Ford Fusion operated by Jody Jones, 33, of Panama City Beach, was exiting the parking lot of Applebee’s onto Hutchison Boulevard when they entered the path of a motor scooter, operated by Hunter Woodard, 20, of LaFayette, Georgia.

Officers said the crash caused Woodard to be ejected from the scooter. Woodard was transported to Ascension Bay Sacred Heart with possible life-threatening injuries.

Jones did not sustain injuries from this crash according to PCBPD.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Panama City Beach Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

