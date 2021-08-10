Back to the books for Bay County students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday marked the first day of the 2021-2022 school year for Bay District Schools.

As students head back to school, district officials want to remind parents and guardians of some new policies that have gone into place recently. For those policies regarding COVID-19, you can find all COVID information for the school district here.

District officials also want to remind drivers on the road that this week will be busy for students driving, busing, or walking, and to please use extra caution.

Not only was it the first day of school for many students, but it was also the first day A. Gary Walsingham Academy opened its doors. The school’s staff was so excited to welcome students Pre-K through 2nd grade and look forward to the future.



