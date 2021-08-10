Back-to-school traffic safety reminders

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school back in session, law enforcement wants to keep your kids safe, especially on the roadways.

The Crestview Police Department has shared a few reminders for drivers now that buses are on the road again.

Drivers are not allowed to pass school buses when their lights or arm are activated, don’t speed in school zones, use only hands-free devices when in school zones, and pay close attention to the road and keep an eye out for kids running around.

