Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County
PCPD are asking for help identifying the two women captured on surveillance video.
Porch pirates steal from homes in Panama City
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
Gulf Coast Jam new dates announced

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
Senate approves $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
After the Surfside collapse, condo buildings in Florida are going through assessments. Multiple...
Residents forced to evacuate after Miami apartment building deemed unsafe
The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads,...
Senate passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
Carter Butrum, 1, tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized, requiring oxygen, as he...
Father of 1-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19 pleads for others to get vaccinated