First responders and COVID-19: staying safe amid the pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With COVID-19 cases rising in our area, how do first responders keep themselves safe?

Day in and day out first responders put their lives on the line.

“As first responders, we sign up for this job accepting a certain level of risk,” Tim Smith, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue battalion chief, said.

Whether it’s running into a fire, dealing with a natural disaster, or working an emergency call while dealing with an ongoing pandemic. Both Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Bay County Emergency Services are handling patients as safely as they can.

“Precautions that we’re using now are very similar to what we decided to use through our medical director back in 2020. So we’re continuing to use those precautions as we transport patients that have COVID-like symptoms to the area hospital,” said Brad Monroe, Bay County Chief of Emergency Services.

“We approach this just like any other emergency and continue to provide the level of care that we promise to our customers,” Smith said.

After a year heavily impacted by the pandemic, both departments feel they have somewhat of a better grasp on the situation.

“Obviously COVID is much more dangerous than communicable and easily picked up, I think that’s at the forefront of every first responder now,” Monroe said.

“Fortunately enough we have the funds to provide all our personnel with the appropriate PPE not only for us as responders but to provide with the patients that we are dealing with. To try and limit those exposures,” Smith said.

As COVID cases continue to grow throughout the Bay County community, several first responder officials are saying they’re seeing an increase in the number of medical calls they are receiving to their individual departments

“We’re seeing probably 15-20 additional COVID calls a day, transports, most of these people are very very ill,” Monroe said.

If your emergency is related to COVID-19, The Bay County call center prefers you alert the call taker so they can equip emergency responders with the information they need to protect you and themselves.

It is encouraged that 911 should only be called if someone is experiencing shortness of breath, sudden cardiac arrest, or is unable to provide care for themselves.

Both departments will make sure people are properly treated and cared for.

Citizens wanted specific information about testing or vaccination sites should visit this website.

There one can learn about where to get tested, where to get vaccinated, and what to do in case of infection.

Citizens are also able to call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 call center at 1 (866) 779-6121.

The Bay County call center would also like to emphasize the best way to protect yourself and your family is to get a vaccination if you are eligible.

