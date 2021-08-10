Gulf Coast Jam new dates announced

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Jam organizers have announced the new dates for the 9th annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam after the permit for the Labor Day event was denied by Panama City Beach.

Instead of taking place on Labor Day Weekend, the music festival is now set for June 3rd through 5th, 2022. The permit was denied due to COVID-19 cases spiking in Bay County.

Organizers say if you have already bought passes, you can keep them for next year’s festival or get a refund. More details can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.