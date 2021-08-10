Local boosters remember their coach, and friend, Bobby Bowden

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The reaction to the passing of FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden early Sunday, has come from all over the country. And his loss is being felt in an especially big way in our area as well!

Coach Bowden arrived as head coach at Florida State in 1976. Among the boosters on the bandwagon from the start of the Bowden era, local businessmen Gary Walsingham, and Charles Commander, both of whom became close friends with the Bowdens.

I spoke with both Gary and Charles Sunday afternoon, and they reminisced about a very special coach, starting with a first impression from way back in the mid 70′s.

“My first impression was he was such a great guy.” says Walsingham. “I knew that the players loved him, the coaches loved him, the fans loved him. And I said you know I could just see nothing but great things in the future because he was such a genuine person!”

Charles Commander told me he too liked Bobby from the start. He could see Bowden knew football, and was capable of making FSU a contender. He also loved the way the coach treated people, and how much time he spent with local fans from all walks of life!

“He was a very patient man.” Charles told me. “I can remember when he first started coming to the Seminole Day in Panama City, we’d play golf at the Panama County Club, and then he’d sit down there by the bay and sign every autograph, sign every football, sign every picture. Talk to everybody, he would never leave or get impatient with anybody, until everybody was finished. Very patient!”

“He was one of the great people of all time.” Walsingham told me. “He was a very religious guy. He spent a lot of time preaching and churches. And family and God was always important. He made such an impression on so many people you know. Kids always loved him. They always wanted his advice and he always had time for them.”

Everyone who spent any time around coach Bowden, or covered him, certainly one or more “Bowden” stories. Commander has plenty. “One Bobby Bowden story, I flew to Greenville in going to the Clemson football game on the team plane. And we were coming back and we couldn’t land in Tallahassee and the team is getting very restless. And he just kind of stood up, and said go back to sleep. I hope everybody’s prepared to meet their maker. And then he sat back down. That really didn’t relax the players because he might’ve been the only one on that plane that was ready!”

The coach will Lie in State Friday at the Capitol Rotunda from 10-1 p.m. He will Lie In Repose in the Moore Athletic Center at Doak Campbell Stadium from 2-7 p.m. Those are open to the public. As is the funeral Service for Coach Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU. The doors for that open at 9:30 a.m. A private burial service will take place in Trussville, Alabama Sunday.

