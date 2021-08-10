Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The devastation caused by COVID-19 continues. Another well-known member of our community has passed away.

Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons.

“To me, he’s my best friend. He’s been my rock,” Wife Andrea Colvin said.

“Nobody was able to guide us through life as well as dad was,” Son Chandler Colvin said.

“Philip, to me, was my real father. He’s actually my stepfather but he’s been through so much for me and my family. Even before that. He was my stepping stone for a lot of things,” Son Calan Colvin said.

The entire family went to Mosley High School, and the youngest child is starting his freshman year.

Loved ones describe Philip as a strong man.

“You kind of look at a mountain, and you know it can’t be moved. Well, he went ahead and moved the mountain for you. He pushed it right out of the way with no problems,” Calan said.

Mid-July, Philip tested positive for COVID-19.

“He did fairly well the first week. In fact, he said, the next Tuesday, ‘Hey, if I’m better like this tomorrow, I’m going back to work,”' Andrea said.

But that soon changed.

“As a nurse, leaving lights and sirens and hearing it called in as a code red, you know it’s not good,” Andrea said.

His condition only worsened over the next few weeks in the hospital. He passed away Saturday.

“I stayed at the hospital for the remainder of my time there, whether I was allowed inside the room or not. I would wait in the waiting room, whatever. And I never did make it to my brother’s wedding because he passed on my brother’s wedding day,” Chandler said.

The family said no one except Philip wanted to get the vaccine. But he never did.

“Every day it was, ‘I’m going to try to go tomorrow, I’m going to try to go tomorrow.’ And tomorrow was too late for him,” Andrea said.

And now they have a message for everyone.

“For others, it’s not too late. Get your shot. It’s a horrible, horrible way to die. And nobody deserves COVID to take their life,” Andrea said.

Philip was a caring and healthy man taken away from his family too soon. But as Andrea said, he is with the angels now.

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills and funeral services. If you would like to donate, you can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-andrea-through-the-loss-of-her-husband

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.