Advertisement

Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments

More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of Sept. 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna
One arrested after home security check in Marianna
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
PCPD are asking for help identifying the two women captured on surveillance video.
Porch pirates steal from homes in Panama City
Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference Thursday, Aug. 5, at Tampa General Hospital
Governor’s home district bucks mask mandate ban

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Sen. Jon Ossoff discusses Senate infrastructure bill.
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) reacts to infrastructure vote
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed
School buses are running again as school is back in session.
Back-to-school traffic safety reminders
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign