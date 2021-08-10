Tornadoes into week two of fall practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our tour of area high school football practice fields takes us now to Bay. The Tornadoes setting out for a third season with Keith Bland at the helm. The first coming in the wake of a major hurricane. Then last year, of course, dealing with the pandemic and it’s effects. 2-8 in season one, then 6-3 in nine games last season, so a marked improvement. All that with a group of underclassmen. And though it’s still not a senior heavy kind of roster, at least many younger kids are growing up within the program, a lot of juniors. Still, as coach tells us there’s plenty of freshman and sophomores, which means for many, these first several workouts are much about the basics.

“You know, specifics on what a technique is, what a two or three, gap, gap names.” coach Bland told us. “It’s a lot slower with the teaching, to get the terminology consistent. It is funny how the times have changed, they might be playing Madden, it’s not the same concept, as it would in the open sand lot, you know throwing the ball around, doing those things. But this is the thing about kids though, they learn on their feet, they retain sixty percent more information while standing. So we’re definitely standing out here and teaching and coaching, and they’re learning it.”

It may not have been all that fun at the time, but having played so many young kids two years ago, could reap some serious benefits this season. We asked the coach about that?

“Some of these guys seem like they’ve been here forever, but they’re only halfway through their high school careers.” coach Bland replied. “We started a lot of freshman two years ago. I think we had 14 freshman starting on a varsity schedule, so it was pretty tough. So the next year as sophomores, we did win six games. So it was a huge turnaround. You know we had a great football player in CJ Campbell, who’s not here. So we need somebody else to step up just like he did for that senior year. A lot of these guys, you know I see them all the time, you get to know them, their body types are starting to change. So the weights are paying off. We’ve got an experienced team, but we have to have consistency. "

And though there are some bigger, more mature upper classmen on the team, there still is one big void to fill. That left with the departure of running back CJ Campbell. Perhaps junior quarterback Will Smiley is ready to step up and help fill that void!

“CJ, two thousand yards, he did a lot of receiving but a lot of rushing, was the majority of what he did on offense.” says Bland. “Will had a great year but he had CJ to balance it from. So it’s going to be a lot on his shoulders. Will’s a great runner as well and he throws it well. So it could be a big year for him. You know I think the key component we’re going to have to have is have the offensive line step up. Once again we started all those freshman two years ago, we started freshman lineman. And it’s a hard position for them to develop. So they’re juniors this year and they’re big kids.”

Bay will take on Enterprise in a Kickoff Classic at the end of next week. Then opens the regular season on the home field against Arnold the 27th.

