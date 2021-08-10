Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! Not much has changed to the day in and day out forecast for this week.

It’s a very summery start with relatively clear skies over land. But a few stray showers are developing once again in the Gulf, some are finding their way onto the Forgotten Coast early on. Most will get away rain free for the morning drive with plenty of sunshine to start the day. We’ll see a better chance at a few afternoon storms developing over the Panhandle during the afternoon and early evening.

Otherwise, it’s another warm and humid start with temperatures out the door in the mid 70s. We’ll see a hot, humid, summery afternoon ahead with highs reaching the 90s panhandle wide. Feels like temperatures will push 100-105° this afternoon.

That will be enough heat and humidity to create a few scattered storms in the afternoon through daytime heating and the sea breeze. These storms will be scattered and hit or miss in nature. A few may start up near the coast in the midday. Most will develop inland in the afternoon and early evening where easterly winds could push a few inland storms back down to the coast.

We don’t see a change in this pattern of hot & humid days with scattered afternoon storms all week long.

Tropical Update...

Potential Tropical Cyclone #6 is likely to become a tropical storm sometime today as it moves west in the Eastern Caribbean toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the next 24-36 hours. Interaction with the islands, shear, and dry air could be detrimental to this storm’s development in the near-term forecast. However, the long-range forecast could bring this storm system into the Florida Straits and possibly the Gulf by the weekend where further strengthening is possible. While highly dependent on its path through the Caribbean Islands, we’ll need to monitor this storm system for potential impacts into the late weekend or next week around North Florida.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with a scattered storm possible. Highs today top out in the low to mid 90s with a heat index from 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the same summery setup all week long.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.