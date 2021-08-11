Advertisement

Callaway Commissioners pass a motion to allow earlier alcohol sales

Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson says this decision allows the city to fall in line with the rest of the county who currently allows alcohol sales during these times.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Callaway is making some changes when it comes to buying alcohol in the community.

During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to do away with the city’s ordinance on alcohol sales.

Before Tuesday night, alcohol purchases could not be made between 4 and 7 a.m., Monday through Sunday.

That’s no longer the case.

Folks can now buy alcohol in the city during that time frame.

The mayor saying it was time for the change.

”Bars will still have to close from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., but this will just allow places like Walmart you know, liquor stores if they’re open early in the morning, convenience stores. Any place that somebody would be buying alcohol to take off-premises to their homes or wherever to drink. It will just be allowed to buy it between four in the morning and seven in the morning,” said Pamn Henderson, mayor of Callaway.

Henderson says this decision allows the city to fall in line with the rest of the county who currently allows alcohol sales during these times.

