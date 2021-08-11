Callaway looks to expand housing options

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some major changes will soon be taking place in Callaway as the city looks to increase its housing options.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioners voted and passed motions on two different development orders.

The Fox Glen Subdivision, which is to be built on the 700 block of North Fox Avenue, and an expansion on an already established community, Park Place, located on the 800 block of Highway 22.

Park Place was approved for phase two which will look to add several hundred homes.

”Based on the way you know houses are selling in Bay County, I would probably imagine that they have tenants of a lot of those houses, which I think he says is about 103 more units,” said Pamn Henderson, mayor of Callaway.

”We just gave them the development order tonight, which they still have to get approval from the county on some stormwater issues. Once they have that we have approved the development that means they can go ahead and start construction,” Henderson said.

Henderson adds she isn’t sure when both projects will be completed.

But, she says with the rebuild of the nearby Tyndall Air Force Base, she expects a lot of new people to move to the area.

