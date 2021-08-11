Advertisement

City of Lynn Haven sends out storm water assessments to residents

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The City of Lynn Haven passed a motion in July to mail out stormwater assessments to residents as a part of their new stormwater plan.

Those who own property within city limits will be assessed and sent a bill for the 2022 fiscal year.

Residents should be receiving their assessment letter in the mail at least 20 days prior to the public hearing being held on August 24 at 5:30 p.m.

The Lynn Haven City Manager said if residents have questions regarding their assessment or if there is an error to contact their offices at 850-265-2121.

“Currently the residents already have a stormwater assessment on their utility bill,” said Vickie Gainer, City Manager. “That will come completely off their utility bill, and that totals to about $43.42 per year. Then they will pay once a year at tax time it is a Non-Ad Valorem assessment.”

The public hearing regarding the assessments will allow for the public to raise comments and concerns regarding their assessment. You can also file a written objection to the city commission prior to or during the hearing.

