Gators work towards start of 2021 season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our next visit on our tour of area high school football practice fields takes us to Gulf County to check in with coach Bobby Johns and his Wewahitchka Gators. Coach Johns headed into his 6th season leading that program. The Gators coming off a pretty good 2020 season, winning six of ten games. Obviously the aim is to win more games and carry some momentum into a long playoff run. Ten seniors will lead the squad, most of them were starters last year, so that’s a good indicator of the optimism for this team. Now into a second week of work on the field, that follows a summer season that stressed more time in the weight room than on the grass!

“Well yeah we spend all summer in the weight room.” coach Johns told us. “We did do a little outside stuff in the month of June. We went to morning workouts and afternoon practices. We try not to take a lot of time out of the weight room to go on the field. We feel like there’s 15 weeks of football season. So there’s plenty of time to get on the field. So we try not to take ourselves out of the weight room too much. So we changed it up a little bit this year with the July stuff and started practicing in the afternoons, so it was weightlifting in the morning, football in the afternoons. And that worked out real good for us. So we got in about eight or nine practices to get ready for the fall camp starting.”

Coach talks about changing things a bit during the summer routine, he says they did spend a certain amount of time on building speed and stamina, and the coach thinks that’s paying off this month.

“Well our kids are physically prepared.” coach Johns says. “We did a lot of, not conditioning, but a lot of speed work this summer to try and make sure that we were a little bit better conditioned to start the fall, than we have been in the past. And I’ve seen that because we’ve not been gassed, we’ve not been cramped. We’ve had really good effort at practice. We’re at about two and a half hour practices. And you know our kids have done a really good job of that. And I credit our summer program from this summer, because we did change some things a little bit. We don’t do any seven on sevens, we don’t go to camps, and do all those type of things. We spend all our time here together.”

Coach says they have 50 kids in the program, 36 of them made every spring and summer workout. So the guys are really dedicated to the cause here. And on top of that there’s experience and skill coming back from the 6-4 2020 team, led by senior Q-B Alex Williams!

“Well our biggest strength is going to be experience.” said the coach. “We finally have four year kids that have been in our program that understand what we expect. That we don’t have to coach nearly as hard. Our skill positions are the best that we’ve had since I’ve been here. Some of the best as a group maybe been here in a long time.”

The Gators will host Brookwood Academy out of Thomasville in a classic on the 20th, then play at Liberty in their opener the 27th. Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.