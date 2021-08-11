Governor DeSantis in Panama City honoring Florida teachers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis honored the hard work of Florida teachers during a stop Wednesday afternoon at North Bay Haven Charter Academy in Panama City.

DeSantis discussed how well Florida has done during the pandemic by keeping children in school. He also praised the state on raising teacher salaries on average from $40,000 to $46,000 annually.

While in Panama City, the governor took time to recognize a few Bay County teachers he said went above and beyond for their students during the pandemic. Governor DeSantis also handed out $1,000 bonus checks to educators.

