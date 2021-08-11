Jackson County Libraries to get upgrades

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Public Libraries in Marianna and Graceville are set to get major technology upgrades.

The Library Director of Jackson County, Deborah Hynes, went before the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to ask for approval to use the money she got from a state-funded program to purchase upgraded technology. The motion was passed, and Hynes will be moving forward with the upgrades.

The upgrades to the libraries include a self-check out-like machine for visitors to check out their own books; a self-service document delivery system so guests can scan their documents and send them to any destination; and a tablet vending station, where guests can check out a tablet to use while they’re in the library.

These upgrades will cost a little over $100,000 but are being funded by the Florida State Aid to Libraries Grant. When Hynes realized she had roll-over money from this grant for the past several years, she decided to make big improvements.

“I wanted to do something really good for the library, and the best thing that I could think of that I could do would be to invest in some technology,” Hynes said.

She also added that she hopes these upgrades will bring technology lovers into the library, help with faster check-out times, and social distancing.

