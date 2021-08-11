Advertisement

Jarad Moon talks about his college coach, Bobby Bowden

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -We continue to hear more thoughts about the passing of FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden, and here are some from one of those from our area, who played for coach Bowden.

Bay alum Jarad Moon played center at Florida State between 1996 and 2000. He was a part of the 1999 National Championship team. I spoke with Moon Monday, and we began with how a kid, who’s father played at Georgia, and grew up a Bulldogs fan, would up at FSU. Jarad says it’s because of a recruiting visit that actually landed him at coach Bowden’s home one December night.

“He didn’t really talk football at all.” Moon told me. “He talked about me, my family, coach (Jim) Scroggins, Bay High School. He loved Panama City, you know they have a place here and the family comes down every summer. And nothing he talked about was football. He wanted to get to know me as a person. And sort of what type of character I had, and just shared some things with me. I found myself in a sort of Norman Rockwell painting moment, where I’m sitting on the floor looking up at coach Bowden, sitting in a chair, just having a conversation. And it was very interesting. But that’s what really won me over to Florida State.”

Jarad says he certainly learned the game from his position coach, Jimmy Heggins, along with coach Bowden. He says he learned so much more than that though from the man who led the program!

“It was faith, family, football in that order, he taught us that!” Moon said. “That was very consistent with everything he did. If you have the sort of Mount Rushmore in the pantheon of college football coaches, of course he would be on that. I don’t think that’s arguable. But you know the world has not really lost a football coach primarily, they lost a heck of a person. And he treated each one of us like we were his family. And that means a lot when you’re 18 to 20 years old and you’re away from home and in a new world!”

And Moon says as concerned as coach was about winning games, he was as competitive as anyone, he was as much concerned with turning out good men from his program.

“What did he say, ‘a clear conscience makes a better football player.’ Because if your mind is full of guilt you’re going to be a step slower, or you’re going to react a step slower in everything you do. So he truly focused on the family first and the spiritual side of it. But he wanted us to be good stewards in the classroom and in every daily interaction.”

Coach Bowden will lie in state at the Capitol and the Moore Athletic Center next to the stadium Friday. A funeral service Saturday is set for the Tucker Civic Center at 11. The public is welcome for all that.

