Lynn Haven City Commission approves plan for Mayor Pro Tem

The Lynn Haven City Commission voted Tuesday to have the Mayor Pro Tem alternate in May of every year.

According to commissioner Brandon Aldridge, the Mayor Pro Tem basically runs the city commission meeting in the absence of the mayor.

“We decided to rotate every year starting in May,” said Aldridge, “We are going to do it by seat number so it will go one two three four and then it will start over again at the end of May with one.”

Commissioner Aldridge said in the past it has just been a tradition of who would run the meeting but nothing was ever in writing.

