Lynn Haven Sports Complex phase four gets approval

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lynn Haven Sports Complex will soon have some more upgrades. Tuesday, the Lynn Haven City Commission approved phase four of the sports park.

The Lynn Haven sports park project was first approved in April of this year. According to Parks and ground director Ty Farris the entire sports complex project is estimated to cost around $7,000,000.

The fourth phase that was approved on Tuesday includes building football, soccer, and lacrosse fields. There will also be parking for the athletic fields.

