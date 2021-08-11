Advertisement

Man nearly catches great white shark while fishing at Mass. beach

By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man unexpectedly hooked a great white shark while fishing at the beach, but the apex predator quickly got away.

Sunday started off as an average day on Nauset Beach for Matt Pieciak. He was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent.

“I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him. The tip of it was bending, and from there, we just kind of ran over to it,” Pieciak said.

After asking his cousin to “hold his beer,” Pieciak realized he’d hooked a great white shark. The sight of a large shadow, tail fin and dorsal fin excited beachgoers, drawing a crowd.

“He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it. Disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” Pieciak said.

He believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

“There’s no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
PCB officials cancel, deny, conditional deny many end of summer events
Philip Colvin, 48, was a devoted husband and dedicated father to four sons. He passed away...
Local family shares a message after a loved one dies of COVID-19
The latest numbers from the Florida Health Department show COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Bay County
PCPD are asking for help identifying the two women captured on surveillance video.
Porch pirates steal from homes in Panama City
City Manager Drew Whitman denies permit for Gulf Coast Jam's September dates.
Gulf Coast Jam new dates announced

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
Senate approves $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
After the Surfside collapse, condo buildings in Florida are going through assessments. Multiple...
Residents forced to evacuate after Miami apartment building deemed unsafe
The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads,...
Senate passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
Carter Butrum, 1, tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized, requiring oxygen, as he...
Father of 1-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19 pleads for others to get vaccinated