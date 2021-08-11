Advertisement

Most districts return to school, just one with no parental opt-out for masks

By Jake Stofan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Ten school districts opened their doors Wednesday, joining the 45 that opened earlier in the week. While threats from the Department of Education were enough for some districts to backtrack on parental opt-outs for masks, one district has started the school year under a mask mandate.

The Alachua School District is the only one open and not allowing parents to opt their kids out of wearing a mask. The district is requiring a doctor’s note instead.

“They are not allowed to be on campus if they will not follow our policy and that’s just how it is,” said Alachua Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon.

She told us some parents have pushed back.

“We have parents who are not happy about their two options. I’ve received emails from quite a few of them,” said Simon.

Simon said only 25 medical exemptions have been submitted. Concerningly, she said, 13 came from the same doctor.

“And we are looking into that,” said Simon.

As for students who show up without a mask or a doctor’s note Simon said they will receive an absence from school. The Governor’s Office in a statement called the policy, “Detrimental to kids’ academic, emotional, and social development”.

However, the Governor’s Office was happy to see that in the Capital County, the district reversed course at the last minute and allowed parents to make the call on masks.

“But to strongly encourage all of our children to wear masks while they’re indoors,” said Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Though the Governor did not directly make the threat, he does have the power to remove Leon’s Superintendent because it’s an elected position. It was a key factor in the district’s decision.

“I don’t do anyone any good if I’m not in that seat anymore and the Governor ends up appointing the next Superintendent of Leon County Schools,” said Hanna.

In Alachua and Broward, removal from office isn’t a concern, as their superintendents are appointed. While not back to school yet, Broward is also going to require a doctor’s note.

“I’m really proud of the decision that we made,” said Broward School Board Member Sarah Leonardi.

Leonardi said the district is preparing to sue over the state’s opt-out mandate.

“It is our right and purview under the Florida Constitution to make these kinds of decisions,” said Leonardi.

If a court rules differently, Superintendent and School board member salaries are on the line - a risk Leonardi is willing to take. Leon is also preparing for legal action in the event local health conditions go south. Alachua also has indicated it’s looking into a lawsuit to challenge the opt-out mandate.

